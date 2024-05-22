National Bank Financial Comments on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

DPM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TSE:DPM opened at C$11.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.53.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total transaction of C$148,239.00. Insiders have sold 141,971 shares of company stock worth $1,482,001 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

