National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

National Bankshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.58. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

