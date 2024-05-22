Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NTZ opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Natuzzi
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.