Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NYAX opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Nayax has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $9,170,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

