NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $8.60 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.60 billion and approximately $664.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.98 or 0.00011420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00057061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,191,894,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,304,018 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,191,896,162 with 1,078,145,460 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.77203522 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $612,880,357.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

