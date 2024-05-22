Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.21. 164,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,193. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,739,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

