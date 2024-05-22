Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $318,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.54. 388,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

