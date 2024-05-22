Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $341,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NetApp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $113.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.