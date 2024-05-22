Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $527,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 337,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

