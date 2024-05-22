Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $218.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.58. The company has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $221.75.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Read Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.