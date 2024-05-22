Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 454 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after acquiring an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after acquiring an additional 396,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,942,000 after acquiring an additional 127,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

