Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

C stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

