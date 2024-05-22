NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NURO stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
