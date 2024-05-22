New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.3%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.70. 1,644,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,072,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

