Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 13518274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $729.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $43,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

