NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.18. 20,564,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,225,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
