Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Nordstrom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 1,753,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

