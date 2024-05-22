Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,485,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,714,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of Coupang as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Coupang by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,900.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,900.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,366,772 shares of company stock worth $633,713,096. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Down 0.0 %

CPNG opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.