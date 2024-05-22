Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,247,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after buying an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

WTW opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

