Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,645,101 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,645,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,512,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

