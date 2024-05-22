Norges Bank Buys Shares of 5,536,269 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,536,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

