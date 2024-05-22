Norges Bank Invests $226.27 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,012,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,266,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

