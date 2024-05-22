Norges Bank Invests $291.05 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,280,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $205.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

