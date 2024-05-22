Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 35,145 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,271,615. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,620.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,749.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,227.56. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

