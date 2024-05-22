Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 35,145 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,271,615. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,620.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,749.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,227.56. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

