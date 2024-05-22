Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 5,881,877 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,881,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,862,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Rollins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Rollins by 23.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,085,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,864,000 after purchasing an additional 397,443 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

ROL stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

