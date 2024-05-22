Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.68 and last traded at $132.66. 630,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,684,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $601.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $207,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

