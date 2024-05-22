NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.76. 288,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,331,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several research firms have commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161 in the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

