NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,400.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $953.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $885.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.58. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

