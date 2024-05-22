NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $953.86 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $885.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $57,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 140,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

