NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $305.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.40.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.10. 648,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,419. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

