OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.17.

OGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE OGC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

