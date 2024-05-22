Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert James Wills bought 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.