OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.43

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 104044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,642 shares of company stock valued at $917,402. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.