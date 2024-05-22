Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 279.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. 116,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,177. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $128.91.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

