Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

