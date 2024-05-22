Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.76 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,064 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,714. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

