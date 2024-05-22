Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

EVRG stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 1,311,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,922. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

