Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

ELS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 927,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.