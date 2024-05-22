Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. NewMarket accounts for approximately 0.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.16% of NewMarket worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEU traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $550.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $389.18 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $587.47 and a 200 day moving average of $573.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

