Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,672. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

