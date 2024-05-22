Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,686 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

EMN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 522,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,773. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

