Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 28,996 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 817,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,728. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

