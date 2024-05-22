Oppenheimer Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $550.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.00.

NYSE:TYL opened at $495.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $498.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,549 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,420. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

