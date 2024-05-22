Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 16142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.87.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

