Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $100.05 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.05 million and $8.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

