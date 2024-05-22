Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 20,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 507,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Orla Mining by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.