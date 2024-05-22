Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Down to $72.49

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.49, but opened at $70.08. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 84,443 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,035,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,415,000 after buying an additional 250,884 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after buying an additional 196,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 172,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

