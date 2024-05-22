Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

OC stock opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.01. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

