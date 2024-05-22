Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $6,785.63 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,860.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.57 or 0.00720818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00123828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00065296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00199301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00095189 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,003,603 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

