Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,210 shares of company stock worth $116,875,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,120. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.76.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

